Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Takes $358,000 Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. PENN Entertainment accounts for 0.5% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.