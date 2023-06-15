Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Purchases 22,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Atara Biotherapeutics makes up about 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC owned 0.05% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,073 shares of company stock valued at $93,989. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

