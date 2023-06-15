Jordan E. Greenberg Sells 13,000 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $174,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.42. 635,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.73%.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in B&G Foods by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

