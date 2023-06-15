Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.91

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNTGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and traded as low as $13.20. Joint shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 67,096 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JYNT. B. Riley boosted their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Joint Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $212.57 million, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Joint had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. Analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Joint

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,487 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,660.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,620,550 shares in the company, valued at $34,119,561. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joint

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Joint by 19.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 15.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 17.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Joint by 4.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 189,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

