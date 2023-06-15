Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.91

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and traded as low as $13.20. Joint shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 67,096 shares.

Several research firms have commented on JYNT. B. Riley boosted their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $212.57 million, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Joint had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. Analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,487 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,660.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,620,550 shares in the company, valued at $34,119,561. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Joint by 19.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 15.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 17.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Joint by 4.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 189,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

