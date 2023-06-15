Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $64.73. 982,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,780. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

