John Wasson Sells 100 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) CEO John Wasson sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $12,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ICF International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $125.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.59. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $483.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.96 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 3.39%. ICF International’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICFI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

