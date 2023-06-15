John Lo-Minn Lai Sells 198,200 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 1,061,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MCW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533,182 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,988,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,592 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

