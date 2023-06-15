John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,770. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $887,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

