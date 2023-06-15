John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,770. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
