John Coll Sells 2,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ALSN traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 561,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,666. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

