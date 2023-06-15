Jet Protocol Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $142,470.47 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020085 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015817 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,135.34 or 1.00051527 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00955777 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $139,352.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

