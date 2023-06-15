Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.24 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.24 million and $140,590.56 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00955777 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $139,352.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

