Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.27 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $140,028.43 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015494 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,599.81 or 0.99939258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00955777 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $139,352.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

