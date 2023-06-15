Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $74,913.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.