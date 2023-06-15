Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $74,913.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Freshworks Stock Performance
Shares of FRSH opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshworks (FRSH)
- Mullen Automotive’s Dilution Is Desperation
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.