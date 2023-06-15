Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) vs. Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Head to Head Contrast

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jefferson Security Bank and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Jefferson Security Bank pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit State Bank pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jefferson Security Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and Summit State Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.90 million $14.01 5.07 Summit State Bank $56.45 million N/A $16.97 million $2.56 5.90

Summit State Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank. Jefferson Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit State Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A Summit State Bank 28.47% N/A N/A

Summary

Summit State Bank beats Jefferson Security Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank is an independent community bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its services include deposit accounts, electronic banking, and loans. The company was founded on May 19, 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, WV.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

