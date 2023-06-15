JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Raised by CoreView Capital Management Ltd

CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,143 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 10.6% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $75,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JD opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $68.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.45.
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
