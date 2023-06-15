Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.70 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Stories

