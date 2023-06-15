Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.58 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.29.

NYSE JBL opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 42.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

