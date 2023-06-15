Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil updated its Q4 guidance to $2.14-2.50 EPS.

Jabil stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.55. 766,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $104.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

