Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Iteris updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Iteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iteris by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iteris by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 35.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iteris Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

