Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Iteris updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Iteris Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Get Iteris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITI. StockNews.com raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

About Iteris

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth $159,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 318.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 661.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 32.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.