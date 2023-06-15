Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Iteris updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITI. StockNews.com raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iteris (ITI)
