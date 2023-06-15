Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Iteris updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Iteris Stock Performance

Iteris stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,403. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Iteris Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Iteris by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 35.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Iteris by 42.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iteris by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

