Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Iteris updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Iteris Stock Performance
Iteris stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,403. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
