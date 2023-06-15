Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Announces Earnings Results

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Iteris updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Iteris Trading Down 9.2 %
NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ITI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iteris (ITI)
