Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Announces Earnings Results

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Iteris updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Iteris Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Iteris

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

