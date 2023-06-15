iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.72

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.72 and last traded at $160.69, with a volume of 242782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

