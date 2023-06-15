iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after buying an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,401,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

