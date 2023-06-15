iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.19

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.19 and last traded at $105.19, with a volume of 3411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.85.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $869.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

