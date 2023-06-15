iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,557. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

