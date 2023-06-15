iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,692,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,323 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 19.87% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $317,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period.

IVLU traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. 33,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

