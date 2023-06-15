iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the May 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1,468.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SDG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,747. The company has a market cap of $410.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $84.16.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

