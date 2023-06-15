iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $21,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,327 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

