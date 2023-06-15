iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Down 53.2% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the May 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTL traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,723. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0557 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTL Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

