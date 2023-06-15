iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 108,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 51,070 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $37.12. 828,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,965,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.