iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.76

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.76 and last traded at $96.68, with a volume of 170054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

