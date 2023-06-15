iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. 20,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,791. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a market cap of $448.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

