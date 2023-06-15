iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,665,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,455 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $549,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.34. 1,055,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

