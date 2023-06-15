iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 135.5% in May

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 135.5% from the May 15th total of 798,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,595,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 932,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IXUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.