iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 135.5% in May

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 135.5% from the May 15th total of 798,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,595,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 932,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
