iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,454 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,520,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.95. 7,766,361 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

