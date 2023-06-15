iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

