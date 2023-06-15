iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 172.0% in May

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the May 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 942,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 705,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $52.71.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
