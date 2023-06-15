iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 172.0% in May

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the May 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 942,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 705,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.