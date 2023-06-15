IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) vs. Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Head to Head Survey

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IRIDEX and Vivani Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $56.97 million 0.54 -$7.55 million ($0.45) -4.24 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million N/A N/A

IRIDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

IRIDEX has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IRIDEX and Vivani Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRIDEX presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.07%. Vivani Medical has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 360.53%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than IRIDEX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of IRIDEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IRIDEX and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -12.65% -41.04% -16.67% Vivani Medical N/A -30.96% -27.94%

Summary

Vivani Medical beats IRIDEX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A. Boutacoff, David M. Buzawa and James L. Donovan in February 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc. develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

