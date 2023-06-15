IOST Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, IOST has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $136.04 million and $6.17 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

