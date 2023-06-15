Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Meta Platforms (META)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) recently:

6/14/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $310.00.

6/14/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $330.00.

6/7/2023 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $270.00 to $300.00.

6/5/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $285.00 to $350.00.

5/15/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at Huber Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $251.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $238.00 to $287.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $240.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $257.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $275.00.

4/21/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

4/20/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $275.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,601,100. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.33 and its 200 day moving average is $185.85. The company has a market cap of $706.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

