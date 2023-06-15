Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Shares Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,592 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCA opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

Investcorp India Acquisition Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

