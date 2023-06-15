Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PSCM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

