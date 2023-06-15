Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.27 and last traded at $113.39. Approximately 1,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.90.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.
Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.
