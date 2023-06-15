Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 22,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,725 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UUP traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,777. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

