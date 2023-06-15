Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $346,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 853,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

