Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMNGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,261. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0484 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,941.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,785,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,134 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 447,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151,331 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,458,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 278,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.