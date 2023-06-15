Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,261. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0484 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,941.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,785,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,134 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 447,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151,331 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,458,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 278,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

