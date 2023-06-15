Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,261. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $25.50.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0484 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
