Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 227,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 130,226 shares.The stock last traded at $29.37 and had previously closed at $29.15.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
