Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 227,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 130,226 shares.The stock last traded at $29.37 and had previously closed at $29.15.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 341.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 56,836 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,169,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $499,000.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

