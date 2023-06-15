Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Update

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the May 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $501.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,960,000 after purchasing an additional 217,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after purchasing an additional 197,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 341,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.