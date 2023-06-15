Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Sells $173,512.92 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Insmed Trading Up 3.7 %

INSM traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.01. 852,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,058. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after buying an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $14,928,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth $10,770,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.